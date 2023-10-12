Rick and Morty Co-Creator Dan Harmon Teases Final Moments for Big Stories Coming Soon

Rick and Morty has been setting the stage for bigger serialized stories in place for the last few seasons specifically, and the co-creator behind it all is teasing that the end of some of these "macro" stories are coming within the next season or so. Rick and Morty fans have been really drawn to the animated series ever since it started dropping hints of a larger narrative outside of its usual episodic adventures. This eventually led to the reveal of some big villains who outsmarted Rick on a few occasions, and it's what fans what to see explored more in the future.

With the tease of major foes like Evil Morty and Rick Prime still out in the multiverse with the previous seasons, Rick and Morty is looking to end some of these stories while building more for the future. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of Rick and Morty Season 7's premiere this Sunday, Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon revealed that while he doesn't know what the final shape of the truly final season of the series will take at the moment, there are some finales coming to a close "very shortly within a season or two."

How Rick and Morty Will End

When asked about whether or not he has an end in mind for Rick and Morty overall, Dan Harmon explained that he doesn't for now but there are some endings to the larger stories coming our way, "I don't know what the final episode or final season of Rick and Morty is. I do think that there are final moments in macro stories that are in fact coming up very shortly within a season or two." Harmon naturally doesn't say what these finales could be or what "macro" stories he's speaking about specifically, but it likely refers to the bigger developing arcs.

Just as the end of the fifth season brought the Evil Morty arc to its climax, Season 6 kicked off the Rick Prime arc for the foreseeable future. It's yet to be revealed whether or not this arc will end, but it's also yet to be revealed if the Evil Morty stuff ended either. Its all very much up in the air as Rick and Morty's been designed to be a series that could run for a long time.

Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres on Adult Swim this Sunday at October 15th at 11:00PM EST, so what stories are you hoping to see end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

