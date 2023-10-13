Mr. Poopybutthole Returns in Rick and Morty Season 7 Clip

One of the most popular — and most tragic — characters in Rick and Morty is back for Season 7.

Rick and Morty is returning to Adult Swim for its seventh season this Sunday, but fans are getting an early look at the action. On Thursday, the acclaimed animated series debuted its opening scene from Season 7, and it features one of the most beloved characters from the show. That's right, Mr. Poopybutthole is back in a big way, and he's not having a very good time.

The new clip, which you can watch below, features Beth confronting Mr. Poopybutthole, who has been in something of a spiral over the last few years. After being shot by Beth, Mr. Poopybutthole has lost his job, lost his family, and broke both of his legs. It now appears that he's living in Beth and Jerry's house, bringing every bit of his rock bottom with him.

It gets worse before it gets worse. Season 7 of Rick and Morty premieres Sunday at 11PM #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/IsB6hWWuRc — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) October 12, 2023

With Mr. Poopybutthole being featured in the first scene of the new season, rather than in a post-credits tag, it could mean that we're going to see a little more of him this time around. Maybe he'll be able to get his life back on track?

How Will Rick and Morty End?

Regardless of how long Rick and Morty actually does stay on the air, Dan Harmon does have a plan for how it will all come to an end. It'll apparently be as simple as Morty simply growing up and wanting nothing to do with Rick's tomfoolery.

"It would maybe just be Morty turning 15 and finding a girlfriend that actually makes him want to be an independent person, so everything is kind of destroyed because Morty just wants to be a teenager now and start to grow up," Harmon said. "Maybe Morty's 15th birthday would be the catastrophic sinking of that Titanic."

As of now, Rick and Morty is only guaranteed to air for 100 episodes, but there's no reason to believe it wouldn't be renewed for even more.

