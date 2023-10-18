Rick and Morty Exec Hypes Season 7 With New Voice Actors

Rick and Morty Season 7 has kicked off its run of episodes this season with some new voice actors in tow for the titular characters, and the showrunner behind the series is hyping up what's to come for Season 7's future. Rick and Morty Season 7 has finally premiered its first episode, and it's likely one of the most viewed premieres of the series for quite a while. It's likely due to a number of factors but there has been an imperfect storm with a WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, global pandemic, and the removal of Justin Roiland from the production.

It's been challenging for those behind the scenes of Rick and Morty in between Seasons 6 and 7, and the showrunner behind the series Scott Marder is feeling the relief that the new episodes are finally making their premiere. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about everything that's happened during the recasting process, Marder hyped up what to come from the new episodes now that fans will finally be able to see the production Marder and the team have been working this entire time.

What Rick and Morty Has Planned for Season 7

"I'm so excited fans get to see it this year. This show has weathered so much," Marder began when asked how he felt about Rick and Morty Season 7 finally airing. "The irony of the strike these curveballs has been that we feel like we've been sitting on this amazing season of TV with all hurdles in the way of it getting out there. I'm just grateful we found these guys and that they sound the same and that everyone can enjoy what we know what we've had for a while, which is maybe one of our best seasons." Rick and Morty is going to be running at full steam now that Season 7 of the series has premiered as it will be airing its new episodes without any breaks planned.

Airing its new episodes on Sunday evenings at 11:00PM EST with Adult Swim, Rick and Morty Season 7 features Ian Cardoni as Rick Sanchez and Harry Belden. Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 7 as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

