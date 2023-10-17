Rick and Morty Co-Creator Dan Harmon Reflects on Show's Season 7

Rick And Morty has returned to Adult Swim, with the first episode of season seven airing earlier this week. Focusing on Mr. Poopybutthole and a surprising guest in none other than Hugh Jackman, the Smith Family hasn't missed a beat. In a new interview with outlet The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator Dan Harmon talked about the latest season and how lucky he feels that the series has continued to this day.

Harmon discussed the current seventh season of the Adult Swim juggernaut, and the success that the Smith Family has achieved in their history, "I don't know if I've fully processed how close we could have been to these seasons never airing, let alone the ones that are already written. I think I blocked that out to get through it. It's weird because on one hand, I recognize how lucky the show has been. You don't have a show this successful and ever complain about anything. There is absolutely no success on this show from season four forward that has luck figuring into it in any way. It's just not a ton of underhand pitches being thrown at this production. I don't want to go down the list because it's too grim. Having me working on your show should be the least predictable (laughing) and most chaotic factor you have to endure."

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick And Morty: The Crew Has Scurvy

The co-creator also took the chance to discuss how the turbulent behind-the-scenes events surrounding the series due to Justin Roiland's departure made the success of season seven all the sweeter, "Now it's like, not only is Harmon here with his ability to screw things up but now we're going into this icy harbor and there's a tornado and the crew has scurvy. That's why I'm extra proud of season seven and proud of the show for continuing because it is absolutely representative of 200-plus people's dedication to this collective religion. They came on board the show having watched it and liked it and now they're all oars in the water saying, "Heave-ho" and doing an amazing job. I can't wait for people to see their stuff, even if nobody watches. I can't wait for the 200 people to watch with their families. We're just so glad people are going to see it."

Via THR