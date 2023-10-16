Rick and Morty Exec Explains Why They Cast Soundalike Actors

Rick and Morty Season 7 has premiered its first full episode with new voice stars behind the titular duo, and the showrunner behind the series opened up about why they chose to cast soundalikes for the role rather than take a big swing in the opposite direction! Rick and Morty Season 7 had a lot of eyes on the premiere as before its premiere, it was announced that former co-creator and star behind Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, would be fired from production ahead of the new episodes. But it wasn't until it premiered on Adult Swim that the new actors themselves were announced.

Rick and Morty's voices were revealed to be pretty much seamless, and that was by design. Adult Swim announced that Ian Cardoni would be the new voice for Rick, and Harry Belden would be the new voice for Morty, and the both of them are essentially paralleling Roiland's performances for those characters. When asked about whether or not this seamless transition was a choice so viewers wouldn't notice the change in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder revealed that it was "One hundred percent" the plan.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Why Rick and Morty Used Soundalikes

Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder revealed that he and co-creator Dan Harmon had auditioned thousands of potential new actors for the two titular roles, and when asked whether or not the seamless change was by design Marder stated, "One hundred percent. I felt like a lot of people didn't necessarily know what went down this year so for all those people who are just tuning in to the show as if nothing has changed, I wanted them to have the maximum fan experience they could have without any distraction. The goal was always to try to preserve the viewing experience and give them the same show they've had every other season."

Those behind the series had been open about the choice to cast soundalike actors for Rick and Morty following Roiland's exit ahead of the new casting announcements, and reactions to the new stars so far has seemed to have lived up positively as there really hasn't been a noticeable change from what came before. But as Rick and Morty Season 7 continues, the real tests will come later.

