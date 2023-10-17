Rick and Morty Season 7 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Rick and Morty Season 7 has officially premiered the first episode of its new run with Adult Swim, and the Rotten Tomatoes score for the new season has been revealed! Rick and Morty has made some big changes behind the scenes for the new season with the removal of series co-creator and voice star behind its two leads, Justin Roiland, so all eyes were on Season 7's premiere to see how it all shakes out. With the first episode now available (and the second made available for critics), the Rotten Tomatoes score for the series has been revealed as well.

Rick and Morty Season 7 is currently sitting at a 57% score with critics with seven reviews accounted for, and 40% with the audience. This accounts for the first two episodes of the new season that's one of the most notable releases in quite some time, so the score could change over the coming weeks as more episodes are available. But for now it seems that audiences and critics on Rotten Tomatoes don't believe Rick and Morty Season 7 is starting off on the right foot.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now airing its new episodes on Sunday evenings at 11:00PM EST on Adult Swim. The season will not have any breaks between its episodes this year, so fans will be able to enjoy its run through the next few weeks uninterrupted. Rick and Morty has also announced the new voice actor behind Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith are Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden respectively, and fans have been able to check out the first full episode featuring their new performances.

Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 7 as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

