Rick and Morty Co-Creator Warns Evil Morty's Return Might Take Awhile

Rick and Morty has shaken things up with a major new villain introduced to the series with Season 6's first episode, but for those hoping to see more of the previous major villain, one of the creators behind the series is warning fans that it might take a while before Evil Morty returns to the series in full! After setting up his grand plan through smaller appearances in the first few seasons, the final episode of the fifth season fully brought Evil Morty into the events of the series as he kicked off his grand plan of escaping the Central Finite Curve.

With so many ways the series could follow up shaking up its multiverse so much at the end of the fifth season, Season 6 took things up a level by introducing Rick Prime to the series instead, There was a wonder over whether or not Evil Morty would return in some form, and Rick and Morty series co-creator Dan Harmon had good news and bad news on that front. While he could confirm that Evil Morty would indeed be coming back in some form, he had some words of caution over how long that would take.

Speaking with Variety about whether or not we would see Evil Morty again following Season 5's big cliffhanger, Harmon noted that we would "definitely be seeing him again," but "caution[ed] that we may not be seeing him soon." Further explaining that he can say with "100% certainty" that the major for would return to the series, Harmon could not give a concrete timetable on that since the production for the series has moved far beyond the events of the sixth season already with work on Seasons 7 and 8 underway.

This means that like in past seasons of the series, it might be a while before we get to see more of the payoff to Evil Morty's plan and the golden portal he had stepped into at the end of the fifth season. But if the end result is anything like the story teases we have seen added lately such as the further fleshing out of Rick's origin, the wait will most definitely be worth it when the foe returns.

via Variety