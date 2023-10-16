Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 2 Promo Released: Watch

Rick and Morty Season 7 has kicked off its run of new episodes with Adult Swim, and the series has dropped the first look at what's coming next in Episode 2! Rick and Morty probably had one of the most active breaks in between seasons in the series' history as not only did Season 6 end with the tease we'd be seeing more of Rick Prime, but series co-creator and voice of the two titular characters, Justin Roiland, was removed from the production ahead of the new season's release. With these roles recast for the new episodes, the show is fully in gear.

Rick and Morty Season 7 premiered with an episode that saw Rick reuniting with his group of friends for a surprisingly big party that led to appearances from Hugh Jackman and the Predator, but that's only the start of the wild events we'll get to see over the new season from this point on. Now we can guessing what to expect next with the promo for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 2 that you can check out below as spotted by @swimpedia on X (FKA Twitter).

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, October 22nd at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 7, "The Jerrick Trap"! pic.twitter.com/Iqt82gyobq — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) October 16, 2023

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 2

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 2 is titled "The Jerrick Trap" and will be premiering on Sunday, October 22nd on Adult Swim at 11:00PM EST. The episode is teased as such, "Gotta be mindful Broh, big brain stuff here." While the episode title seems to tease more of Jerry, the promo for the episode instead teases a look at what Morty's been up to. It's clear that he and Rick have developed such a reputation across the universe over the years that a mafia boss is scared of even messing with Morty, and that's a fun dynamic we haven't seen play out.

But as fans know by now, the episode could take a wild swerve with this idea so it's still hard to gauge what could be coming next. As for what to expect from the new season as a whole, Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 7 as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

