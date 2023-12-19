Rick and Morty: New Morty Actor Reacts to Exploring His Fears in Finale

Rick and Morty Season 7 ended with a final episode diving deep into Morty's greatest fears, and the new star behind the character opened up about joining the series and tackling such a heavy episode! Rick and Morty made a massive change behind the scenes ahead of Season 7's premiere as Adult Swim announced it was cutting ties with co-creator and former voice of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, and fans were introduced to the new stars behind the duo with the season's first episode. But as fans soon discovered, Season 7 was going to be exploring these characters in great detail.

Season 7 saw Rick and Morty facing off against some of their biggest developments in the series yet, and it must have been challenging for the new stars to jump into the series at such a pivotal time. Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of Rick and Morty's Season 7 finale, Harry Belden opened up about voicing Morty in the finale and how he prepared to tackle the characters' fears in the way that fans ultimately saw play out.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Morty Voice Actor Talks About Facing His Fears

"I think just as people, it's really challenging to look inside of ourselves and figure out who we are as we grow through every stage of our life, not just being a teenager," Belden began. "But I think just by doing that as an actor, as a person, I hopefully was able to find that conflict that creates that tension and anguish that it causes Morty." From there, it was making sure that he properly dove into Morty's mindset within the Fear Hole and exploring Morty's relationship with Rick.

"[I]t was just about getting there and being put in the mindset that what if Rick's not there?" Belden continued. "What does that mean and what is your relationship to Rick, to your grandpa, to this man who can do anything? So it's just all of these things clashing against each other that I think was able to get me and Morty to this place that you'll see in the finale."

Rick and Morty Season 7 will be streaming on Max on January 22nd next year.