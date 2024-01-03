Rick and Morty: New Rick Actor Unpacks Season 7's New Family Dynamics

Rick and Morty made some big changes behind the scenes ahead of Season 7's premiere and even more changes to Rick as a character through its episodes, and the new voice behind Rick Sanchez opened up about the changing dynamics between Rick and the rest of the Smith Family. Rick went through some big changes as each episode explored a new side of his personality, and that included how he saw his place within the rest of the family. As Rick begins to change the way he relates to others and starts working on himself, it's leading to some unique new dynamics with the rest of the family as well.

Rick and Morty Season 7 introduced Ian Cardoni as the new voice of Rick Sanchez with its first episode, and it was only the first of many new changes for Rick's character. Speaking to ComicBook.com about those changes to Rick's character, Cardoni opened up about balancing not only jumping into Rick's voice for the first time but also jumping into a family dynamic that had been set in previous seasons. Not only that, needing to adapt to all of the changes coming in the new season.

Rick's New Voice Actor Talks Joining the Family

"I think while these family dynamics were established by the show, they're certainly by no means stagnant," Cardoni began as he explained how he prepared to join the changing Smith Family. "One really great thing about this season is we see Rick going through some big changes personally, and we see his journey through therapy and the changing relationship with his family that there's those moments, the boundary setting moment [in "Air Force Wong"] which happens to be one of my favorites between Summer and Rick."

Elaborating further, Cardoni then hyped up how these changes are only going to continue in the later seasons, "Where we see him respect a boundary is interesting and a clue to the circumstance of Rick and where he is headed. And I think that this season and what lies ahead, there's more to see in Rick's emotional journey that I think is compelling and really fleshes out an established role, but that has somewhere to go."

