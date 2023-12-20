Rick and Morty Producer Unpacks the Duo's New Dynamic Following Season 7 Finale

Rick and Morty made some big changes both behind the scenes and with the characters themselves with Season 7's episode, and one of the executive producers behind it all is teasing where their new dynamic is going to take them following the final episode of the season! Rick and Morty Season 7 challenged Morty than he ever has been in the past as he directly confronted his worst fears about Rick and a potential life without him. The finale's final moments left Morty with a feeling of contentment that he's never quite had in the series before this point.

Rick and Morty Season 7 saw both of the titular characters going through some massive changes before it all came to an end, so ComicBook.com had to ask executive producer Steve Levy about where the final episode leaves them heading into future seasons of the series. As Levy teased, Morty now has the confidence and knowledge of where he stands with Rick and that will be changing their relationship moving forward in the new episodes to come thanks to that new level of understanding.

Rick and Morty's Deep Dive Into Morty: Explained

"I think it is a really interesting step for Morty as a character," Levy began. "We've spent a lot of time with Rick figuring out who he is in relation to the family and what he wants from the rest of his life. But we've not done that too much with Morty. We've done some surface level stuff, regular teenager stuff like wanting relationship, or more agency when it comes to adventuring with Rick, but we've not done a deeper dive like this." With this exploration into Morty's greater psyche for the first real time, it's going to change things.

"And so it felt like it was time and I think it ultimately will allow Morty a little more confidence, I think," Levy continued, "in adventures moving forward because he has a better understanding of what's making him tick within the relationship." With Rick and Morty Seasons 8, 9 and even 10 already in the works, fans will get to see this relationship evolve even further in the future.

Rick and Morty Season 7 will be streaming on Max on January 22nd next year, but what did you think of the final episode?