Rick and Morty Spin-Off Announces Surprise Premiere

Rick And Morty has already announced that a new anime series following the Smith Family is in the works, but it would seem that not only is there a new spin-off show focusing on the pseudo-Avengers of their universe, the Vindicators, but said series is only a few hours away from landing online. Though the Vindicators were all pretty much eliminated as a result of Rick Sanchez's wild plans in the episode, "Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender", it would seem that it's tough to keep a good hero down for long.

The Vindicators are somewhat close to Marvel's premiere super-team, in that they are a collection of colorful heroes that have a wide variety of powers. The roster for this intergalactic hero collection includes the likes of Supernova, Million Ants, Crocubot, Alan Rails, and Vance Maximus. On a night of drunken debauchery, Rick sets up a series of traps for the Vindicators, believing that they have been simply too high up on their "high horse". On top of this, Rick holds a serious affinity for the member of the team, Noob-Noob, with Sanchez's affection for the tiny alien being mistaken by Morty as feelings for him.

Twitter User Jeremy Wein dropped the news directly from San Diego Comic-Con as the panel focusing on the Vindicators revealed that the ten new episodes would be arriving tomorrow, with Adult Swim's Youtube channel currently having a countdown for the release of this new Rick And Morty spin-off:

Vindicators 2 (shorts featuring the characters from Rick & Morty) will ALL drop on @adultswim Youtube tomorrow, the #SDCC panel w/ @nickrutherford and @notanothersarah has been a BLAST 🤣 pic.twitter.com/g9ROKd34zG — Jeremy Wein is at SDCC (@thismyshow) July 22, 2022

Adult Swim has confirmed previously that the sixth season of Rick And Morty will be arriving at some point this year, though the Cartoon Network programming block has mostly been tight-lipped when it comes to any potential release dates. Considering how the fifth season ended with "Evil Morty" diving into a reality that seemed not to be controlled by Rick Sanchez in any way, we would imagine that there is plenty of familiar territory for the new episodes to tread.

What other characters introduced over the first five seasons of Rick And Morty do you think deserve their own spin-off series? Do you think Vindicators 2 will share any new secrets about the now defunct hero team? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Smith Family.