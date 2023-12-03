Rick and Morty Highlights "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" in New Clip

Rick and Morty season 7 just released its first clip of "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie".

Rick and Morty is getting ready for its next outing now that Sunday is here. Adult Swim brought the hit comedy back to life for season seven weeks ago, and now episode eight is on the horizon. "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" is just about here, and a new clip has been shared ahead of the Rick and Morty comeback.

As you can see below, well – the NSFW clip is short and to the point. We can see Morty has been chained up as a prisoner in this shot with another man. The two have encountered the entity known as Water T, and the alien isn't shy about what he wants.

Get someone who will take you to Boca. New Rick and Morty at 11 #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/TwyZ2Xs6e7 — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) December 3, 2023

"You wanna go, old man? I'll f-ck you until you love me. I'll put your kids through college. I'd f-cking take you to Boca Rotan, you motherf-cker."

So yeah, there you have it. This is now what we'd call your average hostage situation, you know?

At eight episodes in, Rick and Morty season seven has been a solid hit for Adult Swim despite its shaky start. After all, the show made headlines at the start of 2023 as co-creator and star Justin Roiland had their 2020 arrest made public. Accused of domestic assault, Roiland found himself embattled in the industry as colleagues shared their own upsetting encounters with the comedian. Adult Swim went on to end its relationship with Roiland, sparking a worldwide hunt for the new voice of Rick and Morty. Harry Belden and Ian Cardoni were asked to take the jobs, and the pair have earned solid praise since Rick and Morty season seven began.

What do you think about this latest look at Rick and Morty season seven? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!