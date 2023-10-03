Rick and Morty Season 7 Releases Space Beth Recap Ahead of Premiere

Rick and Morty will be coming back to screens with Season 7 of the animated series later this month, and Adult Swim is getting fans up to speed with a new recap video showing off Space Beth's story so far! Rick and Morty Season 6 officially brought Space Beth back into the fold after she was first introduced to the franchise a couple of years before. It was then revealed how she was going to work into the actual Smith Family dynamic since she would be sticking around from this point on, and it came with some big, romantic shake ups.

Rick and Morty Season 7 is teasing that we'll see more of Space Beth in the coming episodes now that she's become a full member of the new Smith Family line up, so it's best for fans to get reacquainted with one of her biggest stories from the previous season. Beth and Space Beth ended up falling in love with one another after spending some time together, and they were eventually able to work it out with Jerry before it became a bigger deal. Check out Adult Swim's recap of Beth and Space Beth's love story below.

What Is Space Beth's Role in Rick and Morty Season 7?

Rick and Morty Season 7 has yet to reveal what kind of role Space Beth will be playing in the new season as it's currently unclear as to what any members of the Smith Family will be up. Rick and Morty themselves will be on the hunt for Rick Prime in between all of their wacky adventures in the new season's episodes, but it has yet to be teased whether or not this hunt will eventually include the rest of the family too. It won't be too long until we find out what's coming in the new episodes, however, as Rick and Morty Season 7 is currently slated to make its premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, October 15th at 11:00PM ET/PT.

Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 7 as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

