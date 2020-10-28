Netflix Announces New Rilakkuma Series

✖

Netflix took the opportunity earlier this week to announce a slew of new anime original series, as well as the acquisition of some series that have already aired in Japan, with one of them happening to focus on following around a giant teddy bear by the name of Rilakkuma in Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure! Following the anime series of Rilakkuma And Kaoru to Netflix last year, the series will be in the same style of stop motion animation that focuses on the adorable adventures of a giant teddy bear and his friends that will find themselves living it up in a theme park.

Rilakkuma, for those who might not be familiar, is a mascot that was originally created by the company of San-X, and focused on a number of stuffed animals that lived with a modern working woman in Japan. Much like Sanrio's Hello Kitty and Aggretsuko, this marketing mascot for the merchandising company brought Rilakkuma to television following the character's popularity when it was placed onto stationary and other consumer goods. If you're looking for a hard hitting, action packed anime, this most likely won't be for you but Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure certainly looks like it will maintain the serene atmosphere of the first stop motion series.

Netflix announced the new anime series via their Official Twitter Account, following several announcements of new series such as Pacific Rim The Black, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, Yasuke, and several others that definitely aren't at all similar to these jovial adventures:

Grab your tickets and get in line for a new series of stop-motion adventures with Rilakkuma and Kaoru! Join Rilakkuma, Korilakkuma, Kiiroitori, and Kaoru as they explore an amusement park in its closing hours when Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure arrives next year. pic.twitter.com/qU2qzSl7pH — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

Aggretsuko is the latest example of a character created by a merchandising company, in Sanrio, though her adventures are hardly as soothing as those we've seen from Rilakkuma. The red panda who works in an office environment may look cute, but she hides a dark side that is more willing to sing death metal to alleviate her personal issues than anything else.

Are you a fan of the Rilakkuma character? What did you think of the previous series that arrive on Netflix last year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Netflix original anime series!