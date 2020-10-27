The Way of the Househusband Anime Coming to Netflix Next Year

✖

If you have been keeping a close eye on the manga world within the last year, you might have noticed how Kousuke Oono's The Way of the Househusband has been steadily rising in the sales charts. You can expect that popularity to only blow up even further now that Netflix has announced they will be releasing an anime adaptation of the series sometime next year. Making the announcement alongside a slew of other major anime updates, unfortunately there is no concrete release date for the new adaptation just yet. But at least there's a key visual to hold us for now!

Netflix shared the first key visual for The Way of the Househusband's anime series with the following description, "Japan’s most evil yakuza makes its cutest househusband! Follow Tatsu’s journey from underworld legend to domestic bliss when the anime adaptation of Kousuke Oono’s hit comedy manga The Way of the Househusband premieres in 2021." You can check it out below:

Kousuke Oono's The Way of the Househusband is currently licensed by Viz Media for an English language release, and they describe the manga series as such, "It’s a day in the life of your average househusband—if your average househusband is the legendary yakuza 'the Immortal Dragon'! A former yakuza legend leaves it all behind to become your everyday househusband. But it’s not easy to walk away from the gangster life, and what should be mundane household tasks are anything but! He was the fiercest member of the yakuza, a man who left countless underworld legends in his wake. They called him 'the Immortal Dragon.' But one day he walked away from it all to travel another path—the path of the househusband! The curtain rises on this cozy yakuza comedy!"

