Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Might Not Be Over, Says Writer

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles might just be one of the most rebooted, re-imagined fictional characters of all time. When it comes to the world of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michaelangelo, it should come as no surprise that they will regularly return to the screen thanks to the franchise's continued popularity. While the series is currently focused on the world established by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, a writer on a past incarnation of the teenage sewer dwellers has stated that the possibility is open for their characters to make a comeback.

Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was the previous incarnation of the Turtle brothers prior to the arrival of the latest version, giving us some of the most radically different takes on the classic cartoon characters. One of the most notable things that fans of the series noted was the slick animation style, which had many comparing it to popular anime. While there typically hasn't been multiple incarnations of the Turtles running at the same time, viewers have seen generations meet with projects such as 2009's Turtles Forever.

(Photo: Netflix)

Will Rise Return?

In a recent interview with Cartoon Base, a writer on Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ron Corcillo, discussed the possibility of this take on the Turtles making a comeback, "It's always possible! This fanbase is so amazing, and they never stop pushing to keep the show trending. I think that has to get noticed eventually. There's clearly a demand for the show and for merchandise, so why not make more?"

If you haven't had the opportunity to catch Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the first two seasons are currently available to stream on Paramount+, while the final film is streaming on Netflix. Here's how Netflix describes the movie that ended this take on the Turtle brothers, "When a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning, Leo is forced to rise & lead his brothers, Raph, Donnie, & Mikey in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species…the Krang!"

What has been your favorite incarnation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to date? Do you think we might see the Turtles of "Rise" one day make a comeback to the spotlight? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Turtles.

