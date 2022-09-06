The Rose of Versailles May Be Developing a New Anime

If you are not familiar with The Rose of Versailles, then you are missing out on one of the best romances in anime. Created in 1972, the series leans into the French Revolution and gives it a gorgeous yet subversive twist. Its take on all things from sexuality to revolution still hit as hard today as ever, and now, a new report suggests the series is eyeing an anime comeback.

The rumor cropped up online this week as fans were turned towards The Rose of Versailles. Popular pages like SugoiLITE suggested a new anime was in the works in light of the story's 50th anniversary, and it is expected to hit the big screen. So if Riyoko Ikeda is really bringing their hit shojo center stage once more, well – you know fans will jump at the chance to watch!

Of course, this rumored project is far from the only adaptation The Rose of Versailles has pursued. Asides from its hit manga, the shojo inspired a hugely popular anime under TMS Entertainment. A live-action film was even made in the late 1970s during the heyday of The Rose of Versailles. So after being shelved for years and years, it is only right for the anime to make a comeback.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super Rumor Suggests a Web-Anime Is on the Way | Ayakashi Triangle Reveals Anime's Release Window With New Poster | Every Anime Joining Netflix in September 2022

After all, The Rose of Versailles is turning 50 years old this year. Riyoko kickstarted their hit manga in 1972, and their work has become a seminal part of anime – and shojo – history. Its gorgeous visuals would have made the series successful enough, but The Rose of Versailles elevated its story with complex gender topics. Now, the franchise sits as a favorite within dozens of spaces, so any sort of resurgence would be more than welcome.

Do you think it is time for The Rose of Versailles to make a comeback? Have you ever checked out the legendary series before? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.