Ayakashi Triangle Confirms Release Window With New Poster

Ayakashi Triangle will be making its official anime adaptation debut in the near future, and now fans have a better idea of exactly when as it has confirmed its release window with a new poster! Kentaro Yabuki is one of the more infamous action anime and manga creators among fans thanks to having so much fan service that some of his works are no longer even licensed for an official English language release. Even so, Ayakashi Triangle has such a dedicated fan base that the series will be making its anime adaptation debut next year and has narrowed down when we can expect to see it all go down.

Ayakashi Triangle has revealed the first key details for its new anime adaptation, which is now officially scheduled to premiere during January as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule. Along with confirming the release window, it has also been revealed that it will be produced by Studio CONNECT (the studio behind Strike the Blood and more). The first official poster for the anime has been shown off in full as well to give fans an idea of what the new adaptation will look like when it premieres, and you can check it out below:

Ayakashi Triangle will be directed by Noriaki Akitaya for Studio CONNECT with Kei Umabiki as assistant director, Shogo Yasukawa handling the series composition, Hideki Furukawa as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, and Rei Ishizuka will compose the music for the new series. If you wanted to check out the original manga run of the series, it's a bit tough to find the original uncut version. You can find it with Viz Media (up until a certain point)'s digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's Manga Plus service, but the best option will be Seven Seas Entertainment's uncut license for it.

They will be releasing the first volume of the series later this year, and describe Ayakashi Triangle as such, "Teenager Kazamaki Matsuri has long been part of an elite force of ninja exorcists, tasked with fighting malicious ayakashi spirits who threaten Japan–especially those after his childhood friend, the spirit medium Kanade Suzu. As he fiercely protects her, and his relationship with her blooms from friendship into something more, a powerful cat ayakashi vows to get between the lovebirds: by casting a forbidden spell that turns Matsuri into a woman! With no apparent way to undo the spell, Matsuri must continue battling ayakashi–and go back to school–in this new feminine body until he can find a way to turn back."

