Studio Trigger Regains Rights to One of Anime's Top Series

When it comes to anime, there are few names bigger than Studio Trigger. The production company opened in 2011 and has upended expectations with each of its series. From Little Witch Academia to Promare and beyond, Studio Trigger commands some of anime's most innovative series, and now it has regained rights to one of the industry's best series.

And what could that be? Well, you may be able to guess. The team at Trigger was able to regain rights to Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt from Gainax, and the team wants to plunder the IP.

ComicBook learned about the info firsthand at Anime Expo this month as Studio Trigger took to the event's main stage. It was there Studio Trigger confirmed it had gotten the license for Panty and Stocking in full after announcing a series comeback last year. According to the studio's executives, Trigger got the show's rights back from Gainax after a long wait.

Now for those unfamiliar with the anime's wild history, Panty and Stocking was created under Hiroyuki Imaishi at Gainax. The title dates back to 2010, and it became a cult hit with fans. However, Imaishi and others from Gainax left the studio to form Trigger which forced the artist to leave the IP behind. Now, Trigger has been able to acquire Panty and Stocking for Imaishi, so fans are eager to see the creator reunite with his pet project.

Of course, we already know Panty and Stocking has one new project in the works. An anime comeback was announced last year by Studio Trigger, and it seems the group is eager to mine more content. At Anime Expo this month, the team said they've got enough ideas for Panty and Stocking to fill 10 seasons. So if you want more of the action comedy, you best tune into Panty and Stocking's revival when it launches!

If you are unfamiliar with Panty and Stocking, the series is streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation. For more details on the new Trigger title, you can read its official synopsis here: "What happens when Panty and Stocking, the foul-mouthed Anarchy Sisters, are booted from the pearly gates? They take their nasty-attitudes to the seedy abyss between heaven and earth. Now, they spend their nights blowing up ghosts and indulging their questionable fetishes. But if they want to earn their halos back, they'll have to collect enough Heaven Coins, while turning the streets of Daten City into a buffet of bodily fluids. And with this debaucherous duo, there's a slim chance in hell they'll ever make it back to heaven. Still, anything can happen when you're rolling commando with Panty and Stocking!"

What do you think about Studio Trigger's big acquisition? Do you want to see more of Panty and Stocking? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!