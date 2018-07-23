‘Inuyasha’ Creator Inducted Into Will Eisner Hall of Fame

If you’ve read any manga or watch any anime over the last two decades, chances are you’re aware of Rumiko Takahashi. The prolific creator has not only provided major manga and anime classics Urusei Yatsura and Ranma 1/2, but even more contemporary hits like Inuyasha and RIN-NE.

Takahashi was recognized for all of those creations and more recently, when she was officially inducted into the 2018 Will Eisner Comic Awards Hall of Fame during San Diego-Comic Con.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Takahashi had been nominated for the Hall of Fame three times previously in 2014, 2016, and 2017, but fourth time was the lucky one as she was finally inducted this year. Comic professionals from all over the industry, including publishing, editing, retail, and other related industries, voted online to induct Takahashi.

Rumiko Takahashi joins other prolific Japanese creators such as Astro Boy series creator, Osamu Tezuka, who was inducted in 2002, Lone Wolf and Cub‘s author Kazuo Koike and illustrator Goseki Kojima in 2004, and Akira‘s Katsuhiro Otomo.

Takahashi’s works have influenced many anime and manga fans throughout the decades, and her works have been adapted into all sorts of anime, video games, and other merchandise. While Inuyasha is most likely the most well-known among fans in the states due to its run on Adult Swim, there are an equal number of fans who point to Ranma 1/2 as her most iconic series.

There’s also Urusei Yatsura, who some fans even note as one of the originators of the “waifu” culture in the anime and manga fandom with a lead heroine Lum drawing more fans to the series than anything else. But with Takahashi making it into the Will Eisner Comic Awards Hall of Fame, there’s more of an excuse to revisit her works than ever.

Viz Media, who have licensed Inuyasha for an English release, describes the series as such:

“After falling into an old well and into ancient Japan, Kagome discovers that her destiny is linked to the dog-like half demon called Inuyasha! As Kagome learns more about her connection to the past and to Inuyasha, she comes into conflict with the terrible demons that are drawn to the Shikon Jewel, including Inuyasha’s own half brother, Sesshomaru. Finding the shards of the Shikon Jewel is going to require powerful magic, strange allies, and a strong heart. Kagome’s got plenty of heart, but she’s going to need Inuyasha’s help for the rest of it, and he may not be so willing to lend a hand!”

via The Beat