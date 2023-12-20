Ruri Dragon Creator Shares Hiatus Update

RuriDragon has been on hiatus since the Summer of 2022, but the creator behind the series has shared a new update on the manga's status ahead of 2024! RuriDragon made a surprisingly huge debut with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2022, but unfortunately the creator soon faced a number of health issues that made it difficult to continue producing the manga. It reached such a point that the manga was officially put on hiatus following the release of Chapter 6 of the series, and fans have been waiting a very long time since without hope of a return.

RuriDragon has been such a popular release with fans in just the first few chapters alone that the manga actually won 9th place with fans voting for the Kono Manga ga Sugoi 2024 awards. To help celebrate the award, RuriDragon series creator Masaoki Shindo shared a special sketch with fans on X along with the following hopeful message for the manga's future in 2024, "To everyone who turned in their votes, thank you so much! I'm sorry you haven't heard from me in a while. My health is fine right now. I will do my best to deliver good news next year."

What Is RuriDragon?

RuriDragon is currently available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library with six chapters. When the series initially went on hiatus due to Shindo's poor health condition, Shueisha shared the following message, "Due to the poor physical condition of Masaoki Shindo, RuriDragon will enter hiatus starting Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #35. The series was already absent from Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #33 and the editorial department looked for a way to create a sustainable schedule while facing the mangaka's health condition, but after various discussions with Masaoki Shindo, it has been decided it would be better for them to take a break to recover so the serialization continues in perfect conditions in the future."

The message continued with, "We will inform of the series' comeback in upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issues. We are very sorry to all readers who were looking forward to the series and kept sending comments and letters. We will do our best to bring back Ruri's daily life, so we would appreciate it if you could look over us in the future. We look forward to your continued support of RuriDragon."

