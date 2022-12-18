Rurouni Kenshin Reboot Releases New Trailer: Watch

Rurouni Kenshin is gearing up to come back after all these years with a brand new anime, and fans have gotten the best look at the new reboot series yet with a new trailer! Although the original creator behind the series has been convicted of some terrible crimes, the franchise has lived on with not only a whole new manga series but with a new anime now in the works for a release next year. This new series will be taking the series from the very beginning too as it has promised to take on the manga from its first moments.

The new Rurouni Kenshin reboot series is taking things from the very beginning, and that's the highlight of the newest trailer released as part of the Jump Festa 2023 event this year. This newest trailer not only shows us the best look at the new series in motion, but also confirms the final two members of the core cast with our first looks at Yahiko and Sagara. You can check out the newest trailer for the Rurouni Kenshin reboot below:

How to Watch Rurouni Kenshin's Reboot Anime

Scheduled for a release some time next year, Rurouni Kenshin's new anime will be directed by Hideyo Yamamoto for Liden Films with Terumi Nishii handling the character designs, Hideyuki Kurata handling the series composition, and Yu Takami signing on as composer. The cast of the new reboot series includes the core four additions of Soma Saito as Kenshin Himura, Rie Takahashi as Kaoru Kamiya, and the newly announced Makoto Koichi as Yahiko Myojin and Taku Yashiro as Sagara Sanosuke. If you wanted to seek out Rurouni Kenshin's original anime ahead of the new series, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease it as such:

READ MORE: Rurouni Kenshin Reboot Shares New Character Designs | Rurouni Kenshin Reboot Debuts First Trailer, Confirms Release Window

"Welcome to the Meiji Era. Japan is a land experiencing times of troubled peace and renewal after a long and bloody civil war. Swords and killing are outlawed, but all is not as well as it would seem. Lurking in the shadows are many survivors of the revolution awaiting their chance for vengeance. Only the former government assassin, Kenshin Himura can keep the peace. Kenshin gives up the life of 'Battousai The Man Slayer' and sets off as a lone wanderer. His travels lead to the Kamiya Dojo where he discovers the chance to start life over."

What do you think of this newest look at Rurouni Kenshin's reboot anime series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!