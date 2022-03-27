RWBY: Ice Queendom First Trailer Released

RWBY will be making its full anime debut very soon, and has debuted the very first trailer for RWBY: Ice Queendom! While fans of the original RWBY animated series are waiting for the ninth volume (which is definitely something we need to see sooner rather than later after Volume 8’s shocking ending), the franchise has been experimenting with a lot of new avenues! The newest release is definitely going to be one of the coolest, however, as Rooster Teeth is teaming up with the likes of Bandai Namco, Studio Shaft and more for its first official foray into the world of anime.

RWBY: Ice Queendom is Rooster Teeth’s first official anime adaptation of the long running franchise. Originally created by Monty Oum, this new anime series promises to not only establish much of the original series is this new format but introduce a new kind of adventure for fans. With heavy hitters like Studio Shaft’s Gen Urobuchi on the animation concept (with the studio itself animating the project), Tow Ubukata as scriptwriter, and more, you can check out the first trailer for RWBY: Ice Queendom below:

RWBY: Ice Queendom will be releasing with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio, and the core cast for the Japanese release includes the likes of Saori Hayami as Ruby Rose, Yoko Hikasa as Weiss Schnee, Yu Shimamura as Blake Belladonna, and Ami Koshimizu as Yang Xiao Long. RWBY’s original cast will be providing the English dubbed audio with the core tenets Lindsay Jones as Ruby Rose, Kara Eberle as Weiss Schnee, Arryn Zech as Blake Belladonna, and Barbara Dunkelman as Yang Xiao Long all confirmed for the new anime.

Rooster Teeth and Bandai Namco Arts officially describe RWBY: Ice Queendom as such, “In the world of Remnant, a place where science and fairy tales coexist, human civilization is plagued by deadly monsters known as the Grimm. For a time, victory by the Grimm seemed all but certain, if not for the heroism of those sworn to protect humanity — Huntsmen and Huntresses.These warriors are trained and assembled into teams at schools like Beacon Academy, where Ruby meets Weiss and Blake — forming Team RWBY along with Ruby’s sister, Yang.While team RWBY studies to become the greatest Huntresses the world of Remnant has ever known, they are faced with a horrifying threat…”

