Sailor Moon Team With Chanel on New Art Line

Sailor Moon can do no wrong. The franchise has been around for decades, and it has amassed a massive fanbase in its time. Usagi, or Serena as some may know her, stands as a legend in her own right given their popularity. And now, the team at Chanel is working with the one named Sailor Moon on a special art line.

Yes, you read that right. Anime fanatics and luxury lovers are coming together to rejoice. Sailor Moon and Chanel are teaming up under the eye of mangaka Naoko Takeuchi.

Naoko Tekeuchi made all these new and amazing #SailorMoon manga illustrations for CHANEL. ❤️CHANEL will present its 2022/23 Métiers d'art collection on Thursday, June 1st, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. https://t.co/DZ0V6ya4Mi pic.twitter.com/VSDKu9ONB0 — Sailor Moon UK (@Sailormoon_UK) May 21, 2023

The creator of Sailor Moon was asked to do a series of sketches for Chanel recently as the fashion house is gearing up for a collection debut in Japan. June 1st will mark the big event's start as Chanel is bringing its 2022/23 Metiers d'art line to Tokyo. Chanel has released a first look at the Sailor Moon artwork ahead of time as it appears in the brand's magazine.

As you can see above, the artwork shows all of Sailor Moon's heroines in Chanel outfits. Usagi is shown in one shot rocking a tweed peplum top with matching pants while another shows Sailor Jupiter in a killer crop-top casual suit. From Sailor Neptune to Chibi Moon, the whole gang is here, and we have Takeuchi to thank for this stunning artwork.

If you are confused by Chanel's partnership with Sailor Moon, you should know that the anime is quite famous in fashion circles. Takeuchi is an admitted fashion lover and based many outfits seen in Sailor Moon from real luxury pieces. From Chanel to Vivienne Westwood, the anime sourced inspiration from it all. Now, Sailor Moon is paying back the fashion world, and this art is hopefully just the start.

For those unfamiliar with Sailor Moon, you are welcome to discover why the magical girl series continues to rank as one of anime's most famous titles. You can catch the original Sailor Moon anime through Hulu. As for the anime's reboot Sailor Moon Crystal, you can find the hit series streaming on Crunchyroll.

What do you think of this Sailor Moon x Chanel crossover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.