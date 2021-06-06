Sailor Moon Meets Wonder Woman in This Crossover Cosplay

✖

Sailor Moon is one of the biggest franchises to ever come from Japan, and its heroine is known the world over. If you did not realize, Usagi is the poster child for female superheroes, and her galactic glamor has kept her relevant for decades now. Of course, there are other heroines on that pedestal with her, and that is why one cosplay decided it was time to marry the girls together.

The cosplay comes thanks to Lisa Mancini over on Twitter. It was there fans were treated to a crossover cosplay that brings Sailor Moon and Wonder Woman together in a single take. And if it was up to us, Mancini would be getting all of the awards for this piece!

In the name of the moon.. I will PUNISH YOU! 😤🌙✨ Full Sailor Moon Wonder Woman mash up cosplay set now on https://t.co/lz8LM3RXyS pic.twitter.com/Gwm7QbqHYF — Lisa Mancini @ Patreon (@lisamancinerh) June 1, 2021

As you can see above, the cosplay artist has given Wonder Woman's DC Films design an anime makeover. Sailor Moon is given an Amazon suit fit for any queen. Her blonde hair is pinned up as usual into twin tails, and her tiara is shown peeking from under her bangs. The cosplay continues with a Sailor Moon-skinned take on Wonder Woman's suit, and that includes the fan's boots.

The look completes itself with a special take on Wonder Woman's sword. The piece is redesigned after Sailor Moon's scepter, so the blade is given wings and a pink handle. Sailor Moon's compact is also given a shoutout as it is turned into a shield for her to wield.

Clearly, this look is impressive, and Mancini has tons of cosplays to share. You can find her over on Twitter and Patreon here.

What do you think of this crossover cosplay? Does this combination work for these heroines? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.