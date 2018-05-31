‘Sailor Moon’ Fans Can Buy Serena’s Engagement Ring Now

When Usagi finally married Mamoru in Sailor Moon, he gave her a very special pink, heart-shaped ring. Now, you too can have your very own version of the romantic ring.

Premium Bandai is making exact replicas of the one Mamoru uses to propose to Sailor Moon. The ring features a bright pink heart-shaped synthetic corundum center stone surrounded by clear/white jewels the composition of which depends on which version of the ring you get. A platinum version flanks the heart stone with 0.13ct diamonds while a silver version features white topaz instead. Inside each ring is engraved with “Mamoru to Usagi” and they come with a pink, heart-shaped case bearing the phrase “Let’s get married, Usa,” which is exactly how Mamoru proposed.

If the romance is too much and you just have to have this beautiful ring, there are a couple of catches. First, the ring isn’t cheap. It’s priced at 162,000 yen or $1480 and you’ll have to wait a little bit in order to get the beautiful bauble on your finger. The rings are available for preorder until July 1 and are scheduled for release sometime in August.

For those unfamiliar with Sailor Moon, the iconic franchise debuted back in 1991 thanks to Naoko Takeuchi when Nakayoshi published the manga’s first issue. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created, and it popularized the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The original series is available to stream on Hulu, and they describe the series below:

“Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”

