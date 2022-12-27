Sakamoto Days Creator Teases Plans for Series' Ending

Sakamoto Days has been on a major hot streak as the manga hit a massive new milestone, and the creator behind the series is teasing that they already have plans in mind for how they want to bring the series to an end! Yuto Suzuki's original manga series first hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in the Fall of 2020, but has really grown in recognition among fans in the years since as it crossed over its 100th chapter milestone. There's no telling just uet when the manga will come to an end overall, but the creator is definitely ready for it.

With Sakamoto Days reaching its 100th chapter milestone, Shueisha celebrated in a big way with a special interview with series creator Yuto Suzuki as they opened up about their influences behind the series, future plans and more. It's here that the creator revealed that they actually have a plan in mind for the series' ending, so fans can rest easy knowing that the creator is already laying the groundwork for how the manga will come to an end.

(Photo: Shueisha)

How Will Sakamoto Days End?

In the interview with Shueisha's Jump GIGA (as detailed by @WSJ_manga on Twitter), Suzuki revealed that creators like Takehiko Inoue (the mind behind Slam Dunk) and Hiroya Oku (the mind behind Gantz) have influenced their career along with filmmakers like Christopher Nolan. Not believing that the series would move on beyond its initial one-shot, the creator also revealed that they love thinking of the wild and elaborate kinds of action sequences that we see play out in the series.

As for how it will end, while Suzuki did not reveal when the ending will be coming or what exactly fans could expect, the creator did confirm they have "clearly" planned the conclusion of the series. Hopefully it's not going to be any time soon as the series really seemes to be just hitting its stride now with all sorts of new layers added to its assassin filled world.

