Scarlet Nexus Confirms New Anime Series

The world of anime is hardly a stranger to adapting video game properties, though this summer, fans of the medium will be seeing an anime series released concurrently with an upcoming video game release in Scarlet Nexus. With Funimation, the anime company that made a name for itself with the release of Dragon Ball Z in North America, spilling the beans that the new series would be landing this summer, the upcoming role-playing game is looking to blanket the market across a number of different mediums.

Funimation revealed the big news via Press Release and its Official Twitter Account, getting video game and anime audiences alike ready for the arrival of the Scarlet Nexus anime that is looking to take the world by storm this summer around the time of the game's release:

Psychokinetics Yuito and Kasane are ready to defend the world from the Others. But Kasane's mysterious dreams are about to drag the pair into an unavoidable fate. 😱 Based on the upcoming game, the Scarlet Nexus anime heads to Funimation this summer! 👉 https://t.co/jPyCFL9Mas pic.twitter.com/0eIlChMVXB — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 18, 2021

The official description for Scarlet Nexus, released by Funimation in preparation for the upcoming anime series, reads as such:

"Solar calendar year 2020: grotesque organisms called Others have begun eating people. To take down this new enemy, the Other Suppression Force is formed. Saved by this elite team as a child, psychokinetic Yuito withstands the training to enlist. On the other hand, prodigy Kasane was scouted for her abilities. But Kasane’s dreams tell her strange things, dragging the two into an unavoidable fate."

As mentioned earlier, anime has its fair share of video game adaptations that it has released in the past, with series being created for franchises such as Persona, Castlevania, and the most popular of the bunch, Pokemon. The upcoming Scarlet Nexus series will be produced by Sunrise, the animation producers responsible for the likes of Cowboy Bebop, Mobile Suit Gundam, and Inuyasha to name a few, so it certainly seems as if the upcoming video game adaptation is in good hands.

