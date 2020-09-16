Edens Zero Video Game Announced

✖

Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima's Edens Zero officially has a video game in the works, it has been revealed. Konami is developing the title, though little beyond that is known at this point. It is expected that more will be revealed at the Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online on September 26th. Assuming this is anything like recent high-profile anime/manga video game adaptations, we can expect a first look or key art in addition to the title's actual name.

Because of the limited information, it is unknown, for example, what platforms the Edens Zero video game might release on or when. What is know, however, is that Hiro Mashima will make an appearance at the Tokyo Game Game Show 2020 in support of the video game, and has been promoting the reveal over on Twitter. (In Japanese, mind you, but the rough translation is essentially just the fact that it was announced and Mashima is excited about it.)

In case you aren't familiar with Edens Zero, it is a manga serialized in Weekly Shonen Magazine which Kodansha publishes. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Edens Zero right here. You can also read the publication's official synopsis of the title below:

"At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos."

