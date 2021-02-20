Berserk Fan Imagines Dark Anime As Old School Video Game

✖

Berserk has been telling the story of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the Band of the Hawk for decades, with Kentaro Miura's dark epic fantasy tale still chugging along to this day and one inventive fan has decided to imagine what one of the earliest chapters of the series might look like as an old-school, 8-bit video game. Though the series is no stranger to the world of video games, with the series releasing installments as far back as the Sega Dreamcast, this new fan art definitely imagines the franchise in a completely new light.

While there have been no announcements regarding Berserk's return to the world of anime, following the latest season that aired a few years prior in 2017, fans are still crossing their fingers that the story of Guts will once again return to small screens at some point in the future. In fact, one of the biggest hopes for many is that the creators of Netflix's Castlevania series will one day pick up the slack and give us a new anime series documenting the story of the Band of the Hawk, as several key creative figures behind the popular anime have expressed an interest in lending their talents to re-imagining the series.

Reddit User Just Anothr Hollow shared this ingenious makeover that imagines the early fight between the black swordsman and the Snake Apostle, which acted as one of the initial fights that introduced fans to the dark world of the series that had humanity constantly outgunned by a series of demonic threats:

While the final fight between Guts and Griffith has yet to begin, fans have recently seen some major changes to the world of the Band of the Hawk, as recent manga chapters have not only brought back Casca to her original fighting glory but have also dived into the origins of the Berserker Armor that has saved the black swordsman's lifetime and time again. With the series first landing as a manga in the 1980s, who is to say how long the dark story will continue before we are finally able to see the manga reach its conclusion.

What do you think of this unique take on one of the first big battles of Berserk? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the dark world of Berserk.