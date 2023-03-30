Netflix Scott Pilgrim Anime Has Fans Excited for Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Return

Scott Pilgrim vs The World got announced as a Netflix anime today and the entire Internet is celebrating Mary Elizabeth Winstead's return along with the original cast. Ramona Flowers is a core part of the Scott Pilgrim universe. When Netflix announced the show there was some palpable excitement that only skyrocketed when Winstead and Cera's involvement got confirmed. Over the years, Edgar Wright's little movie has proven to have staying power. It's become a cult classic of sorts, with performances by a lot of beloved actors who went on to star in even bigger projects down the line. Now, the Birds of Prey star will have the chance to dazzle again alongside her fictional beau. Check out some of the posts for yourself down below!

"This is not a drill! This is happening! After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of 'Scott Pilgrim', I'm thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and... you are going to lose your minds," the director told fans.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead will reprise her role of Ramona Flowers from ‘SCOTT PILGRIM VS. THE WORLD’ in the upcoming Netflix anime series. pic.twitter.com/sKme7uk2GY — mary elizabeth winstead (@bestofwinstead) March 30, 2023

Wright continued, "One of the proudest, most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim. Since the film's release in 2010 we've done Q&As and charity read-throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the gang on an actual project. Until now..."

