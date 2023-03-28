Trigun Stampede Finale Takes CG Anime to a New Level

Trigun Stampede came to life earlier this year under series creator Yasuhiro Nightow, and it would put things lightly to say it is good. Despite a slow winter season, the anime industry found heat in Vash the Stampede as the hero's new anime sparked interest globally. Not long ago, the show's first season ended with an epic finale, and it is safe to say Trigun Stampede is bringing CG anime to a whole new level.

Of course, it is hardly surprising for Trigun Stampede to look as good as it does. The anime reboot-slash-prequel was overseen by a team at Orange. The studio, for those who don't know, is one of the best CG animation studios in Japan but this new series has expanded their reputation. Orange is one of the best CG animation studios full stop, and as you can see in the slides below, netizens across the globe are obsessed with its work.

After all, the finale of Trigun Stampede was huge in scale. The fight sequences between Vash and his estranger twin were bombastic in the best way. Orange used its 3D animation expertise to make the confrontation feel totally original, and its homage to third-person shooters felt right at home. After all, no one shoots better than Vash in anime, and we'd be happy to test out the hero's sharpshooting in an actual game some day.

If you have not caught up with Trigun Stampede, we cannot recommend enough for you to binge the series. The anime has its full first season streaming over on Crunchyroll. After its finale went live, the Trigun anime confirmed more episodes are on the way, and they will be housed at Crunchyroll down the line. So for those who missed out on Ash's comeback a few months back, you can catch up now and read the official synopsis of Trigun Stampede below:

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous-his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

What did you think of Trigun Stampede's animation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.