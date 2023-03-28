Trigun Stampede Finale Takes CG Anime to a New Level
Trigun Stampede came to life earlier this year under series creator Yasuhiro Nightow, and it would put things lightly to say it is good. Despite a slow winter season, the anime industry found heat in Vash the Stampede as the hero's new anime sparked interest globally. Not long ago, the show's first season ended with an epic finale, and it is safe to say Trigun Stampede is bringing CG anime to a whole new level.
Of course, it is hardly surprising for Trigun Stampede to look as good as it does. The anime reboot-slash-prequel was overseen by a team at Orange. The studio, for those who don't know, is one of the best CG animation studios in Japan but this new series has expanded their reputation. Orange is one of the best CG animation studios full stop, and as you can see in the slides below, netizens across the globe are obsessed with its work.
After all, the finale of Trigun Stampede was huge in scale. The fight sequences between Vash and his estranger twin were bombastic in the best way. Orange used its 3D animation expertise to make the confrontation feel totally original, and its homage to third-person shooters felt right at home. After all, no one shoots better than Vash in anime, and we'd be happy to test out the hero's sharpshooting in an actual game some day.
If you have not caught up with Trigun Stampede, we cannot recommend enough for you to binge the series. The anime has its full first season streaming over on Crunchyroll. After its finale went live, the Trigun anime confirmed more episodes are on the way, and they will be housed at Crunchyroll down the line. So for those who missed out on Ash's comeback a few months back, you can catch up now and read the official synopsis of Trigun Stampede below:
"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous-his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."
What did you think of Trigun Stampede's animation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
It's Too Good
prevnext
Trigun stampede’s facial animation in this episode -✨ pic.twitter.com/SKZJEFp4iU— R1ce🍙 (@R1ceCook3r) March 27, 2023
Subtle and Sweet
prevnext
Far be it from me to sakugapost on main but I've been thinking a lot about the animation in Trigun Stampede episode 12. The sense of weight and timing is so good, and the attention to detail is great. There's a lot of subtle character work going on even in the middle of a fight. pic.twitter.com/AVr9w45i8Z— Wes (@YTWes) March 28, 2023
A Phenomenal Push
prevnext
TRIGUN STAMPEDE finale was phenomenal. The art & animation, ost choices and even voice acting performances were all perfect. Studio Orange really outdid themselves🥲 pic.twitter.com/ExXQlhpjEM— Ferdz (@aniFerdz) March 26, 2023
No Contest
prevnext
Watch TRIGUN STAMPEDE 🛐— SLAYER (@slayerme96) March 28, 2023
-Easily one of the best anime to air in this season
-Animation is just too good and I'll go as far as to say it's more consistent than demon slayer and bleach
-It's the best 3DCG anime from a Japanese studio ( common studio orange W ) pic.twitter.com/JSoOcQfedE
Genius Move
prevnext
The way Trigun Stampede is directed from an animation standpoint is so fucking perfect. Like in this scene right here, Livio is the one who takes a more offensive approach in the fight as he fights without thinking for himself, whereas Wolfwood avoids attacking him by any means. pic.twitter.com/meCRCgUQBm— NERO (Toji Era) || CR: AG || CW: Trigun Stampede (@NeroTheStampede) March 20, 2023
Actually Obsessed
prevnext
i'm obsessed with the way this is kind of filmed like a third-person shooter???? holy fuck pic.twitter.com/ckzTFXVQG0— bigolas dickolas woIfwood (@maskofbun) March 25, 2023
Can't Stop, Won't Stop
prevnext
animation team for TRIGUN STAMPEDE popped OFF for this scene jfc 🥴pic.twitter.com/NoY2nXtyYA— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) March 26, 2023
Trigun Just Did That
prev
wide, low camera + tracking give this extremely cinematic feeling to Vash and Nai's boss battle. It's a scene that understands and takes good advantage of the 3D pipeline. pic.twitter.com/IsuyWwqnYg— Geth (@PurpleGeth) March 26, 2023