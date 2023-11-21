Chainsaw Man Star Joins Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Cast

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has brought back a good portion of the live-action film's cast to reprise their roles in the strange world of Toronto, Canada. The cast of the original English dub includes heavy hitters like Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jason Schwartzman, Aubrey Plaza, and too many others to count. While it's a big task to live up to the movie cast's comeback, the Japanese dub of the series is aiming to do just that as a major player in the anime adaptations of Chainsaw Man and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has taken on a pivotal role.

Ai Fairouz got into the anime voice-acting game in hopes of becoming Jolyne Cujoh, the star of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Her dream was able to come true as Fairouz was chosen to be the daughter of Jotaro in the recent anime adaptation from David Production. Spreading her wings in the anime world, the voice actor has had pivotal roles in franchises such as Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and Pokemon. Perhaps, her biggest role besides Jolyne was Chainsaw Man's Power, as the voice actor lent her energetic personality to the Blood Devil.

Chainsaw Man's Power Enters The World of Scott Pilgrim

Ai Fairouz took to social media to express her delight at taking on the role of Ramona Flowers, as the voice actor continues to make a name for herself in the anime world, "I play the role of Ramona in the Netflix animation ``Scott Pilgrim Takes Off'' 💜 I've watched the movie so many times since high school that I've memorized the lines, and I've even imitated Ramona's hairstyle, so I was really happy to be asked to do it 😭 The visuals and music are great, and the developments are mind-blowing!!"

It's anyone's guess at this point as to whether or not Scott Pilgrim's anime will receive a second season, though the post-credits scene of the first season hints at the universe's comeback. Takes Off introduced a story that takes elements from the graphic novels and the movies but was a story all its own, meaning it could be rife for future arcs.

