Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Japanese Cast Revealed in Special Trailer

Scott Pilgrim has officially made its anime debut around the world with Netflix, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has revealed the star-studded voice cast behind the Japanese debut of the series with a special new trailer! Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a brand new take on Bryan Lee O'Malley's now classic graphic novel series, and it features a star studded cast of its own. But with the anime produced by Science Saru, fans also have a Japanese language version of the series to enjoy as well and it features some of the biggest stars in the anime world right now.

While the English voice cast for Scott Pilgrim's anime debut features returning stars from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (which is one of the biggest draws of the new anime series for fans hoping for a reunion for the longest time) the Japanese dub cast for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off features some big names from across some of anime's biggest projects like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and more. You can check out the special trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and a breakdown of the Japanese voice cast below.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Japanese Voice Cast Revealed

Hiro Shimono as Scott Pilgrim

Fairouz Ai as Ramona Flowers

Tomokazu Seki as Gideon Graves

Shinji Saito as Matthew Patel

Kana Hanazawa as Envy Adams

Yuichi Nakamura as Lucas Lee

Wataru Hatano as Todd Ingram

Naomi Ohzora as Roxie Richter

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Ken and Kyle Katayanagi

Aoi Koga as Knives Chau

Katsuya Fukunishi as Wallace Wells

Yuto Kawasaki as Young Neil

Tomo Muranaka as Kim Pine

Anri Katsu as Stephen Stills

Yu Kobayashi as Julie Powers

Misato Matsuoka as Stacey Pilgrim

If you wanted to check out the series for yourself in either dub release, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is now streaming around the world with Netflix (and you can check out ComicBook.com's review of the series here). Running for eight episodes and featuring original creator Bryan Lee O'Malley returning for the new anime series, Netflix teases what to expect from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off as such:

"Prepare for an all-new Scott Pilgrim adventure and explore the love story of Scott and Ramona. SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF delves deeper into characters you love. Coming to Netflix on November 17th. Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, and discovers he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. But this time, things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley, SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF revisits and reimagines the beloved cult classic, taking Ramona Flowers, her evil exes, Scott, and his friends off on a mysterious new action-packed journey to find love."

Have you checked out the Japanese dub for the Scott Pilgrim anime yet? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!