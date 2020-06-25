Scott Pilgrim vs The World Director Says an Anime Is Being Discussed

Scott Pilgrim vs The World was a film ahead of its time. The cult classic was made ten years ago by director Edgar Wright in hopes of doing the comic justice. The film is still beloved by fans all these years later, and it is no secret they want more of Scott Pilgrim. But as it turns out, the project's team is interested in taking the live-action adaptation to an animated form.

Recently, Wright spoke with Entertainment Weekly about Scott Pilgrim vs The World in honor of its anniversary. It was there the director chimed in after star Michael Cera said he has no reason to believe a sequel will happen for the film. Wright says there are plans in work to revisit the characters on screen, but it may take place in an anime.

"There’s some plans — and there’s nothing official yet — but there are some plans to revisit the material in an animation way. We’ve been talking with Bryan and with Jared for a while [about]: What if we did something with the books in anime form? It’s being discussed as we speak," Wright said.

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Of course, you can imagine why such an anime would excite fans. The live-action adaptation of Scott Pilgrim perfectly captured the world that Bryan Lee O'Malley built up with their graphic novels. Its bright sets and gutsy filmography were in line with the comics, and they can be replicated in anime. The medium is customizable in every way, and fans would kill to see Scott Pilgrim vs The World revived in some way on screen. And if the main cast returns to voice their characters, it would be hard to resist such a comeback!

