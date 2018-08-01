Scott Snyder Reveals His Love For ‘My Hero Academia’

My Hero Academia has won over yet another powerhouse in the American comics scene with DC Comics’ Scott Snyder.

Snyder is one of the pre-eminent writers in superhero comic books these days. He has written some of the most definitive Batman stories of this generation, including his flagship New 52 run with artist Greg Capullo. More recently, he wrote the massive crossover event DC Metal, and is now working on Justice League as well as New Challengers alongside Andy Kubert.

Still, Snyder does not confine himself to his own fictional playground. This week, he took to Twitter twice to praise My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi’s break-out take on the superhero genre at large.

“Em crazy into this,” Snyder wrote over a picture of the My Hero Academia anime lined up on his TV. He was referring to one of his sons, who guide his creative work. “Thanks to recommendation by @JorgeJimenezArt.”

Snyder may have undertaken an all-day binge, as he was back later that night with more compliments for Horikoshi.

“Know we’re late to the party, but could not stop watching My Hero Academia with the boys today,” he wrote. “Em fell in love w/it first, now his older brother, too. Can’t get over how funny, heartfelt and fresh the storytelling is – huge kudos @horikoshiko.”

Once again Snyder noted that artist Jorge Jimenez had been the first to recommend the series to him. Snyder and Jimenez have worked together on a number of DC projects, including this month’s Justice League #4.

Fans were ecstatic to see that Snyder was loving the series, replying with their own endorsements and warning him that it only gets better throughout the series. His tweets both climbed over a thousand likes, as My Hero Academia has a unique place in the Venn diagram between American comics fans and fans of manga and anime.

In his second tweet, Snyder even tagged Horikoshi himself. By his own admission, Horikoshi’s English is not the best, and he has not issued any response so far. Still, he made his first professional appearance in the U.S. this month at San Diego Comic-Con, and by all accounts his series took over the convention.

My Hero Academia is, in many ways, a love-letter to the superhero genre, both in and out of the United States. It takes a meta approach to the whole concept, turning many conventions on their heads and laughing at itself with brilliant self-awareness.

It even stars a larger-than-life hero named All Might, who comes from the U.S. Many fans replied to Snyder’s tweets with cries to get All Might into a Justice League story. The crossover would require a lisencing miracle between DC and Shonen Jump, but these days, anything is possible.