Seis Manos, VIZ Media’s Original Anime, Reveals Gorgeous Opening

Netflix is entering a brand new world with the animated series of Seis Manos, aka Six Hands. The show, which follows three orphans skilled in the martial arts, as they fight crime in 1970s Mexico, find themselves teaming up with a DEA agent and the Mexican authorities to deliver their own brand of justice. Capitalizing on the news from San Diego Comic-Con, Viz Media has released the opening introduction to the franchise, showing off the gorgeous animation from the creators of Netflix‘s Castlevania.

Viz Media shared the opening on their Official Twitter Account, promising more martial arts action to come when the series releases on Netflix this fall:

Seis Manos will be Viz Media’s first original animation created by the company, partnering with Netflix and Powerhouse Animation Studio. The intro itself gives us a very familiar feeling in that it truly does illicit a similar style as that of Nickelodeon’s Avatar, The Last Airbender. Obviously, the characters and location of Seis Manos will be vastly different, along with the blending of Japanese and Spanish cultures it seems, but the general feel of the opening harkens back to the world of Aang and the gang.

Along with the stellar animation that will be used in creating the animated series, Viz Media and Netflix have already assembled a stellar cast of voice actors to bring these new characters to life. Luke Cage’s Mike Coulter, Machete’s Danny Trejo, and Jane the Virgin’s Angelica Vale are just a few of the voice actors that are lending their talents in bringing this new stylish world to life. The series will also be written by Alvaro Rodriguez, the writer of Machete and From Dusk Til Dawn: The Series. Fans looking for a brand new world of martial arts this fall may find their locale in the dangerous world of Seis Manos.

The official description of Seis Manos can be found below from Viz Media:

