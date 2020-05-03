7 Great Action Anime You Can Only Find on Netflix

It's a tough time for many as the novel coronavirus means more time spent inside our homes to better protect our health and safety, but the silver lining of all this means more time for anime! But where do you start? If you're just jumping into the world of anime, and are scrolling endlessly through your Netflix queue in order to pick what to watch next, you might be wondering what's the best to check out! Luckily, Netflix offers a wide number of exclusive releases that are sure to better scratch your action itch! ComicBook.com has provided a brief rundown of seven great action anime that you can only find on Netflix. While there are plenty of choices as to what to watch, these seven anime in particular can only be found on this streaming platform unlike many of the others! Read on to see our suggestions as to what to check out, and let us know your favorites in the comments! You can also reach out to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

The Seven Deadly Sins Netflix now has a its fair share of exclusive licenses for seasonal anime releases, but one of the major arrivals early on was The Seven Deadly Sins. This series follows Elizabeth, a princess who sets out in finding seven legendary warriors, The Seven Deadly Sins, in order to help protect her kingdom from demonic threats. This anime now has two seasons, a short collection of OVA episodes, and a feature length film now streaming on the platform. Not only that, but a third season of the series wrapped in Japan and is now getting ready to drop on Netflix in the future! With both English and Japanese language tracks, many kinds of anime fans can jump in into this fantasy world full of action, goofy characters, and fun personalities.

Castlevania One of the most surprising anime hits of the last few years saw Adi Shankar team up with Netflix for an adaptation of Konami's Castlevania video game. The first season grabbed fans' attention with its short four episode order, but the second impressed even more so. Now the third has shifted the scope of the series to the point where fans can't wait to see what's next to come in Season 4. As Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard continue to go on their respective journeys, the world around them is getting even bigger. You'll want to be a part of the ride when it really gets going.

Cannon Busters Along with licensing major series in Japan, Netflix also has a number of originals produced by the platform. The much anticipated project from LeSean Thomas adapts the comic book of the same name. Cannon Busters follows Sam, a young robot girl who's on a journey to make friends. Hoping to be reunited with an old friend someday, she joins up with the outlaw Philly the Kid (who is also an immortal) and the two of them make their way across the wild west -- fighting several enemies along the way. There's only one season of this series so far, but you'll be hooked after that great opening theme!

Neon Genesis Evangelion While not exactly a full-out action series like the rest of this list, Netflix is the only place where you'll be able to find Neon Genesis Evangelion. The full original TV series and slate of films are currently available to check out, but fair warning that it's going to be a different experience than you might be expecting. There are tons of great action moments, but deep within there's a heartbreaking emotional core that runs throughout. Fans have spent years continuing to break down what it all means, and now you can too!

Seis Manos (Photo: Viz Media / Netflix) From the same studio that brought you Castlevania comes another darkly tinged action series, Seis Manos. This single season (so far) action series is set in Mexico in the 1970s and features an exploitation kind of style. It's a novel technique that has not been seen in many anime franchises, and it gets just a bit more love due to its use of Mexican culture and notable voice stars like Danny Trejo. Following a trio trying to move on after the death of their master as they're caught in a demonic new threat, this series was one of the more quiet hits of 2019. Now's the time to check it out!

Little Witch Academia (Photo: Netflix) Netflix nabbing major exclusives may be part of the norm now, but one of the first endeavors in this case was a bit of a surprise. Little Witch Academia was the highly anticipated Studio Trigger follow up TV series to its fan-backed films, and continues to be one of the strongest anime on the platform as a whole. This 25 episode series follows the young Akko as she enters a witchy school, but doesn't have the talent for magic. As her shenanigans eventually lead her into wilder situations, the series sees Akko give it everything she's got to have a great school life.