Fans Weigh in on ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 2

Fans have been waiting to see the second season of The Seven Deadly Sins ever since the original wrapped its run in 2014. It’s been especially tough given how the series first debuted in Japan earlier this year.

But now that it’s out, how did fans react? Other than Netflix labeling the season as “Season 3” thanks to the short OVA special released some time ago, the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

The second season of the anime series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments, officially kicked off on January 13 in Japan before releasing on Netflix in other territories. The voice cast from the original season all returned for season two, complete with a mysterious new Deadly Sin, Escanor, the Lion Sin of Pride.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments deals with the Ten Commandments, ten powerful warriors each chosen by the Demon King and bear a powerful curse known as a “Commandment.” It gives them enhanced strength, but will curse them should they break one of the Demon King’s rules. The Ten Commandments lived 3000 years ago until a betrayal from one of their members led to them being sealed in the Coffin of the Eternal Darkness.

Read on to find out what fans are saying about the new season on Netflix, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Have you had the chance to see it yet?

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

