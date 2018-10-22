Fans Weigh in on ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 2

Fans have been waiting to see the second season of The Seven Deadly Sins ever since the original wrapped its run in 2014. It’s been especially tough given how the series first debuted in Japan earlier this year.

But now that it’s out, how did fans react? Other than Netflix labeling the season as “Season 3” thanks to the short OVA special released some time ago, the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

The second season of the anime series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments, officially kicked off on January 13 in Japan before releasing on Netflix in other territories. The voice cast from the original season all returned for season two, complete with a mysterious new Deadly Sin, Escanor, the Lion Sin of Pride.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments deals with the Ten Commandments, ten powerful warriors each chosen by the Demon King and bear a powerful curse known as a “Commandment.” It gives them enhanced strength, but will curse them should they break one of the Demon King’s rules. The Ten Commandments lived 3000 years ago until a betrayal from one of their members led to them being sealed in the Coffin of the Eternal Darkness.

Read on to find out what fans are saying about the new season on Netflix, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Have you had the chance to see it yet?

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

It’s Been a While…

New episodes of Seven Deadly Sins are finally out on Netflix! Looking forward to it but rewatching season one first because it’s been almost 3 years since it was released. Damn, time flies. — Michael Jones (@AH_Michael) October 17, 2018

‘Best Season Thus Far’

The seven deadly sins: Revival of the Ten Commandments is the best season thus far. pic.twitter.com/Yerddky4Ob — Ban (@TheUndeadFoxSin) October 16, 2018

‘WOOOOOW’

Just finished watching the new season of #SevenDeadlySins, all I can say is… WOOOOOW. It has almost everything I could’ve asked for, examples; more Gowther/Jericho/Gilthunder, more backstory for Meliodas/Ban/King and an amazing dub cast! @Casonworld @tsunderica @BangZoom pic.twitter.com/MK7NzTZrhm — BananaExtremeAwesome (@BananaAwsome) October 16, 2018

Reverse Window?

Seven Deadly Sins S2 starting off strong with a new look for Ban. Sadly we lost the crop top but we did get a…reverse tiddy window? back window? I’m sure somebody finds that hot. pic.twitter.com/gefnZgubWJ — Quoth the Rei-ven (@LossThief) October 15, 2018

‘Nice Seeing My Ban Again’

Just finished S2 of ‘Seven Deadly Sins,’ it was nice seeing my Ban again. ?? pic.twitter.com/muwiMkvPVo — Lexi (@LexieeForeverXD) October 19, 2018

‘Honey Nut Feelios’

S3 EP:10 of The Seven Deadly Sins is just one big bowl honey nut feelios. — Drip Bayless (@CheefQuise) October 21, 2018

Mad Love For Jericho

Now, Seven deadly sins is ful of amazing women and jericho is always trashed on but i had to give her props when she kept ban and elaine safe from the ten commandments while fighting off exhaustion. Mad love, my girl!!! #anime #SevenDeadlySins pic.twitter.com/yib740Mj2W — Takizawa (@HawkinItOut) October 15, 2018

