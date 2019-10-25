This Artwork Has Fans Debating Who’d Win Between Escanor and Thor

Anime crossovers don’t happen all the time, and they happen much less when it comes to live action properties. That’s why one fan took the idea of a crossover between Marvel and Netflix by taking one of the biggest characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor, and squaring him off against the solar powered hero who is a member of the “Seven Deadly Sins” series. This fan art has fans debating which of these two powerful heroes would take home the victory if they were to clash in an earth shattering battle.

Reddit User Pgaleazzi shared the fan art that shows the Stormbreaker wielding God of Thunder against the solar powered, moustache wielding superman who pals around with his six fellow compatriots in the anime Netflix series:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you know, Thor received a serious power boost following the events of Avengers: Infinity War when he gained the power of Stormbreaker, following the breaking of Mjolnir in Thor: Ragnarok. If he were to face off against Escanor, he’d need all the power he could muster.

Ironically enough, Escanor shares a lot in common with DC Comics’ Superman, powered by the power of the sun and its solar rays. When night time falls, Escanor does change in terms of his overall power level as well as his personality. If the two god-like beings were to knuckle down and fight one another, it would certainly help Escanor if the fight took place during the day time.

Who do you think would be the victor if Escanor fought against Marvel’s God of Thunder? How have you been enjoying the third season of Seven Deadly Sins on Netflix so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Seven Deadly Sins!

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.