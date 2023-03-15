Shaman King Flowers Reveals Voice Cast, Character Designs

Shaman King's anime reboot wrapped up its run not too long ago, but the anime is returning with a new sequel and has revealed the initial voice cast and character designs for Shaman King Flowers! Shaman King: Flowers was original series creator Hiroyuki Takei's official manga sequel released some time after the completed version of the original Shaman King manga ended its run. Following the next generation of characters who are the children of Yoh and other members of the first series' cast, this sequel manga is finally going to get its anime debut next year as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule.

Shaman King Flowers is currently scheduled for a release some time in January 2024, and to celebrate, fans got the first look at the new sequel anime series. This includes the confirmation of the first few members of the voice cast for the new Shaman King anime sequel, and a look at the character designs for the main core of the cast as well. You can check them out below as shared through Shaman King Flowers' official Twitter account:

What to Know For Shaman King Flowers

Shaman King Flowers will star Yoko Hikasa as Hana Asakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Sumire Uesaka as Alumi Niumbirch, Shun Horie as Yohane Asakura, Michiko Kaiden as Gakko Ibuki, and Romi Park as Tao Men. Takeshi Furuta is returning from Shaman King (2021) to direct the Shaman King Flowers anime, Shoji Yonemura is returning to handle the scripts for the series, and Mayuko Yamamoto will be handling the character designs.

Shaman King Flowers is set some time after the events of the original Shaman King series, and follows Yoh and Anna's son Hana Asakura as the new hero begins a fight all on his own. Unlike the previous rebooted anime series that was a re-do of the original anime adaptation from two decades ago, this will be the first time that the Shaman King sequel will be getting an anime. Scheduled for a release in January 2024, there is still quite a lot of waiting ahead before we get to see this sequel in action!

