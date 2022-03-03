Shaman King Previews Its Final Battle with New Trailer, Poster

Shaman King took the anime fandom by storm when word came through that a revival was coming. In the last few months, the classic series has impressed fans new and old with its latest adaptation as we all hoped. In fact, the clock is now ticking down to its final fight, so Shaman King has a lot to live up to these days. And now, we are getting a taste of that battle thanks to a new poster.

The special poster showcases a ton of familiar heroes as Yoh Asakura leads the charge with his allies by his side. Of course, the key visual showcases some of its villains, and none of them are more ominous than Hao Asakura, our lead’s estranged twin brother. The two boys have very different ideas of shamanism, and Has would be all too happy to rid the world of anyone who cannot tap into that power. But as we all know, Yoh and his friends aren’t going to let that happen without a fight.

You can also find a teaser for the reboot’s final battle above if you’re curious! Shaman King released the PV on YouTube ahead of the fight, so be careful! There are some spoilers for the final arc above!

Now, if you are not caught up with Shaman King‘s reboot, you can find it streaming over on Netflix stateside. There is a delay between episode premieres in Japan versus the United States, but a good few episodes of this new series are available right now. So if you need more details on Shaman King, its synopsis can be found below:

“Shamans possess mysterious powers that allow them to commune with gods, spirits, and even the dead…and Manta Oyamada’s about to learn all about them, because his class just welcomed a new transfer student: Yoh Asakura, a boy from way off in Izumo…and a shaman in training!”

