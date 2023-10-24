Shaman King Flowers Poster Released

Shaman King is coming back with a new sequel anime series next year, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with the poster for Shaman King Flowers! Hiroyuki Takei’s classic Shaman King manga recently made a massive comeback with a brand new anime adaptation that took on the complete series unlike the first time around. Following the end of the Shaman King reboot anime, it was announced that the franchise would be continuing in a brand new way with a full anime adaptation of the official sequel series from the original creator, Shaman King Flowers, released in the years since the first anime.

Shaman King Flowers was first launched as an official sequel manga series with Shueisha’s Jump X magazine back in 2012, and it starts Yoh and Anna Asakura’s son as he takes on his own adventure. Currently scheduled to release next year with many characters from the original series returning (as fans can see a few of them highlighted), you can check out the newest poster for Shaman King Flowers anime as it prepares for its premiere below.

What to Know for Shaman King Flowers

Shaman King Flowers is currently scheduled for a release some time in January as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule. Takeshi Furuta is returning from Shaman King (2021) to direct the Shaman King Flowers anime, Shoji Yonemura is returning to handle the scripts for the series, and Mayuko Yamamoto will be handling the character designs. Returning cast members from the reboot anime include Yoko Hikasa as Yoh Asakura (who will also be voicing his son, Hana), Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Asakura, Minami Takayama as Hao, Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura, Takumu Miyazono as Ponchi, Noriaki Kanze as Konchi, Masahiko Tanaka as Ryunosuke Umemiya, and Wataru Takagi as Tokagero.

New additions for Shaman King Flowers‘ cast include the likes of Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Sumire Uesaka as Alumi Niumbirch, Shun Horie as Yohane Asakura, Michiko Kaiden as Gakko Ibuki, Romi Park as Tao Men, Ami Koshimizu as Luca Asakura, Kentaro Ito as Daikyо Oboro, Kenta Miyake as Ryuji Ichihara, and Chihiro Ueda as Namaha. You can catch the Shaman King reboot anime as Netflix if you wanted to see the original series.

What do you think of this newest look at Shaman King Flowers? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!