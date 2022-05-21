Netflix Hypes Shaman King's Final Episodes U.S. Release With New Trailer

✖

Shaman King might have ended its rebooted anime series run earlier this year in Japan, but now fans outside of Japan will be able to see how it all ends for themselves as Netflix is hyping up the United States release of the Shaman King reboot's final episodes with a new trailer! The rebooted take on Hiroyuki Takei's original manga series was one of the most notable revivals of last year as the creator was notably holding off on signing onto such a project until it could be adapted completely and up to the creator's reasonably high standards.

With the last release Netflix had brought its currently available international episodes to the Episode 38, and now it's getting ready to launch Part 4 of Shaman King on May 26th. This release will serve as the final update for the series that will bring the final total to its 52 episode mark, and thus will also be the first time fans of the anime outside of Japan will actually get to see how the franchise ended as originally intended. You can check out the trailer for Netflix's release of Shaman King's final episodes below:

Shaman King's reboot has been a pretty big deal as it's the first adaptation of the franchise that contains Takei's complete version of the story. The first adaptation from the early 2000s had to come to its own original ending due to the fact that Takei had gone on an indefinite hiatus, and though the creator was able to complete the series years later, it wasn't until this reboot that fans got to see how it all played out. In fact, now there's even an official anime sequel now in the works.

Shaman King Flowers was released as an official sequel to the manga that followed Yoh and Anna's kid, Hana Asakura, and it was officially announced following the reboot's original run in Japan that the team would be coming back for a full adaptation of this sequel series as well. But it has yet to be detailed when fans can expect to see this new sequel anime play out. But what do you think?

