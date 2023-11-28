Shaman King Flowers Promo Teases the Anime's Ending Theme

Shaman King is coming back with a new anime sequel next year, and Shaman King Flowers has given fans the first taste of its new ending theme with the latest promo for the new anime! Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King manga made a massive comeback in the last few years with a new rebooted anime that adapted the complete series all the way through. When this anime turned out to be a success, it was announced that the franchise would be continuing with the first anime adaptation for Takei's official sequel manga series, Shaman King Flowers, set for a release in 2024.

Hitting in January as part of the upcoming wave of new anime releases for the Winter 2024 anime schedule, Shaman King Flowers previously announced that its new opening theme would be titled "Turn the World" as performed by Nana Mizuki. Now with the newest promo released for the sequel anime, Shaman King Flowers has announced that the ending theme is titled "Dear Panta Rhei" as performed by Sumire Uesaka. You can check out the newest promo for Shaman King Flowers below.

What to Know for Shaman King Flowers

Shaman King Flowers will be premiering on January 9th in Japan, but has yet to confirm any plans for an international release. Takeshi Furuta is returning from Shaman King (2021) to direct the Shaman King Flowers anime. Shoji Yonemura is returning to handle the scripts for the series, and Mayuko Yamamoto will be handling the character designs. Returning cast members from the reboot anime include Yoko Hikasa as Yoh Asakura (who will also be voicing his son, Hana), Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Asakura, Minami Takayama as Hao, Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura, Takumu Miyazono as Ponchi, Noriaki Kanze as Konchi, Masahiko Tanaka as Ryunosuke Umemiya, and Wataru Takagi as Tokagero.

New additions for Shaman King Flowers' cast include the likes of Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Sumire Uesaka as Alumi Niumbirch, Shun Horie as Yohane Asakura, Michiko Kaiden as Gakko Ibuki, Romi Park as Tao Men, Ami Koshimizu as Luca Asakura, Kentaro Ito as Daikyо Oboro, Kenta Miyake as Ryuji Ichihara, and Chihiro Ueda as Namaha. You can catch up with the Shaman King reboot anime as Netflix if you wanted to see the original series.

What do you think of this newest look at Shaman King Flowers' anime debut?