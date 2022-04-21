Shaman King's Sequel Is Getting an Anime

✖

Shaman King has brought its reboot to an end, but the anime isn't done with fans just yet. It turns out there is more coming down the pipe for netizens who waited years for the comeback. The manga's sequel is getting its own anime, so readers better brush up on their knowledge of the 2012 hit.

According to the update, Shaman King: Flowers will follow the story set out in Hiroyuki Takei's manga. The sequel, which was published originally in 2012, follows Hana Asakura. The boy is the child of Yoh and Anna. This particular sequel follows Hana as the boy is introduced to the greater Asakura Family while his parents are on a trip, and things get complicated when a woman appears claiming to be the man's fiancé.

This sequel will bring the next era of Shaman King to life, and fans of the series are hyped for this adaptation. Back in the day, fans were not sure if Shaman King: Flowers would ever get an adaptation, but the success of the main series' reboot has convinced the powers at be. So if you need to catch up on the reboot, Netflix is streaming the show right now. The streaming service is uploading episodes in batches stateside, and for those who need more info on the series, you can find its official synopsis below:

"Shamans possess mysterious powers that allow them to commune with gods, spirits, and even the dead. High schooler Manta Oyamada doesn't know much about them, but that changes fast when his class welcomes a new transfer student from remote Izumo: Yoh Asakura, a shaman in training! Although he may just be starting out, Yoh's dream is a big one: to become the Shaman King, the one and only shaman who may commune with the Great Spirit and help remake the world for the better. But the road to this pinnacle of spiritual power runs through the Shaman Fight: a gauntlet of battles with rival mediums who call forth dizzying powers from the world of the dead in their own bids for the crown. It'd be nice if Yoh had a little more time to train and mature...but the Shaman Fight is only held once every 500 years, so he's going to have to grow up fast!"

