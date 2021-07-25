Shaman King Sets Olympics Hiatus

✖

Shaman King's reboot anime run will be going on hiatus due to programming from the Tokyo Olympics! The Summer Olympic games are now underway in Tokyo following a lengthy delay and near cancellation due to Tokyo's newest state of emergency for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and anime fans have been surprisingly finding a lot to love about this newest slate of games. But with the games now taking place, some of the weekly anime scheduled will be doing some shuffling due to programming and one of these includes the Shaman King reboot now airing in Japan.

Shaman King's reboot kicked off earlier this Spring in Japan, and is continuing through with its second cour as part of the Summer 2021 schedule of new releases. Unfortunately, the official Twitter account for the series has confirmed that it will be delaying its next two episodes for two weeks due to the Tokyo Olympics. Meaning that Episode 18 of the series will now air on August 12th, rather than July 29th as previously scheduled.

This delay will be impacting Episode 19 as well as it will now be debuting on August 19th, rather than on August 5th. The rest of the debut season will be airing then as scheduled following this two week break. Fans outside of Japan will soon get the chance to check out the new Shaman King reboot anime themselves as Netflix confirmed they will be streaming the series in international territories beginning on August 9th.

It's unclear as to whether or not this delay will impact its international release, but Netflix will be debuting the series with an English dub upon its worldwide release!