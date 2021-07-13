Shaman King Debuts New Dubbed Trailer

✖

Netflix is moving along with its new slate of shows for 2021, and it will not be long before it brings Shaman King into the fold. The reboot has been airing in Japan for some weeks now, and it has become a hit with fans. And now, an English dubbed trailer has gone live for Shaman King after lots of waiting.

The update can be found on Netflix directly, so you will be able to see it here. The new dubbed clip gives fans a look at what they can expect from the reboot. And judging from the animation here, Shaman King is going to be a big treat!

(Photo: Studio Bridge)

For those wondering when Shaman King will go live in the United States, the premiere is set for August 9. This means there is less than a month to go before the reboot's dub makes its premiere. But if you happen to be in Japan, well - the show went live way back on April 1st.

Shaman King plans to adapt the entirety of Hiroyuki Takei's hit manga, so fans can expect this reboot to go on for some time. There are 35 volumes in the manga after all, and this reboot promises to deliver even better animation this time around. The first Shaman King anime dates back to 2001, so it has been quite a while since the series hit the small screen.

Want to know more about Shaman King? Well, you can read it in print these days thanks to Kodansha and its omnibus. You can also find the story's official synopsis as follows: "Shamans possess mysterious powers that allow them to commune with gods, spirits, and even the dead…. and Manta Oyamada's about to learn all about them, because his class just welcomed a new transfer student: Yoh Asakura, a boy from way off in Izumo… and a shaman in training!"

