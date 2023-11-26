Tomb Raider Writer Reveals Why They Were Excited for Netflix Anime

The showrunner behind Netflix's new Tomb Raider anime revealed why they were excited to take it on!

Tomb Raider will be making its anime debut with Netflix around the world next year, and the showrunner behind Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft explained why they were excited about tackling the franchise in the form of a new anime series! With Netflix continuing its string of successful video game adaptations with likes of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Castlevania, Onimusha and more, they had previously announced that they were teaming up with Legendary Television, Crystal Dynamics, and Powerhouse Animation on a new anime take on the long running Tomb Raider video games. With its release next year, fans are curious to see the new take on Lara Croft.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is currently scheduled for a release around the world with Netflix some time in 2024, but a concrete release date has been set. Tasha Huo (who is currently also working on a live-action Naruto movie) serves as showrunner, writer, and producer for the upcoming Netflix anime series and briefly mentioned to Variety about the excitement behind bringing it to life, "Lara Croft doesn't just go to a new temple each week but goes through a character-driven emotional story, and that excited me the most," Huo stated.

(Photo: Netflix)

What to Know for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Scheduled to release with Netflix in 2024, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will feature animation produced by Powerhouse Animation and star Hayley Atwell (Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) as Lara Croft, Allen Maldonado (Heels, The Wonder Years) as Zip, and Earl Baylon will be reprising his role as Jonah Maiava from the games. Square Enix previously teased what to expect from the story for Tomb Raider's anime debut as such:

"Picking up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider videogame Survivor trilogy as told in 2013's Tomb Raider, 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the animated series will chart the globetrotting heroine's next chapter as she takes on the role of the iconic tomb raider that she is destined to become. Twenty-five years after her first game appeared, Lara continues to explore new territory."

What are you hope to see from the Tomb Raider anime series?